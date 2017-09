July 2 (Reuters) - Adcorp Holdings Ltd

* Sanlam Investment Management Ltd acting as agent on behalf of its clients, has acquired an interest in securities of company

* Total interest in securities of company held by Sanlam has increased to 10.1% of total issued share capital of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)