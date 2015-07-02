FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Dada unit to buy Etinet for 700,000 euros
#IT Services & Consulting
July 2, 2015 / 11:45 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Dada unit to buy Etinet for 700,000 euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 2 (Reuters) - Dada SpA :

* Unit Register.it SpA signs binding agreement for acquisition of 100 percent stake in Etinet Srl for price of 700,000 euros ($775,250.00)

* Etinet Srl provides businesses with solutions to manage their presence in the digital world

* Agreement envisages an earn-out provision of up to 90,000 euros to be paid in first half of 2016 should pre-established financial results be met in financial year 2015

* Has put option, that can be exercised in its sole discretion in early 2016, to sell to the selling shareholders the entire investment at a predetermined price of 700,000 euros

* The acquisition will be financed through own funds and medium to long-term credit lines Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9029 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
