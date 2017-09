July 2 (Reuters) - Cam Media SA :

* Sells 100 percent of Ad-Vice Sp. z o.o. to Ströer Polska Sp. z o.o. for 4.6 million zlotys ($1.2 million) gross Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7870 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)