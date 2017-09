July 2 (Reuters) - Dic Asset AG :

* Confirms forecast for FY 2015 published at beginning of year

* Sees FY 2015 FFO: 48 million euros ($53 million)- 50 million euros ($55 million)

* Sees FY 2015 sales volume of circa 150 million - 170 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9028 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)