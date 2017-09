July 2 (Reuters) - HKScan Oyj :

* Acquires 50 pct stake in Paimion Teurastamo slaughterhouse

* Turku-based Kaivon Liha Kaunismaa Oy will retain a 50 pct holding in the company

* Paimion Teurastamo accrued 13.8 million euros ($15.30 million) in net sales in 2014

($1 = 0.9035 euros)