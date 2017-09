July 2 (Reuters) - National Union Of Mineworkers:

* NUM and Samancor concluded a 3-years wage agreement

* Agreement covers all Samancor mines operations in Rustenburg known as Samancor Western Chrome and Samancor Eastern Chrome mine

* Wage increase from 2016/2017 will be 10 pct and from 2017 to 2018 will be 10 pct