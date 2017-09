July 2 (Reuters) - Delta International Property Holdings Ltd

* Greg Booyens, currently chief financial officer of Delta International, will step down

* Leon Van De Moortele has been appointed as chief financial officer and executive director of Delta International

* Above changes have taken effect from July 1, 2015