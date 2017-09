July 2 (Reuters) - Harboes Bryggeri A/S :

* FY revenue 1.37 billion Danish crowns ($204 million) versus 1.42 billion crowns year ago

* FY EBITDA 129.4 million crowns versus 107.4 million crowns year ago

* Sees 2015/2016 EBITDA of about 120 million - 140 million crowns and pre-tax profit of about 35 million - 45 million crowns Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 6.7178 Danish crowns)