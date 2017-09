July 2 (Reuters) - Travel24 Com AG :

* Lowers its EBIT forecast for the group for the current fiscal year 2015 from originally 2.8 million to 3.0 million euros to approximately 2.5 million euros ($2.77 million)

* Sees FY 2015 total revenues of 17.6 million euros Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 0.9024 euros)