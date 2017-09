July 2 (Reuters) - Aedifica SA :

* Announces the acquisition of a senior housing site in Braine-Le-Comte (Belgium)

* The acquisition is made through the purchase of 100 pct of shares of the limited liability company La Croix Huart (owner of housing site in Braine-Le-Comte)

