BRIEF-RoodMicrotec secures major order representing about EUR 25 mln over 10 years
July 2, 2015 / 4:40 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-RoodMicrotec secures major order representing about EUR 25 mln over 10 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 2 (Reuters) - RoodMicrotec N.V. :

* Secures major order representing about 25 million euros ($27.7 million) over 10 years

* Secures a significant multi-year supply chain order for automotive industry, which will run 10 years

* As a result, supply chain activities of between 2.5 and 3 million euros per year will start in Q2 of 2016

* To finance it, company will issue shares up to a maximum of 1,000,000 euros

* Issuance is within an agreement with an investor which RoodMicrotec can choose whether to make use of it till April 23, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9017 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

