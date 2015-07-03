FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Technip Samsung consortium wins two contracts from Shell
July 3, 2015 / 5:10 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Technip Samsung consortium wins two contracts from Shell

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 3 (Reuters) - Technip :

* Technip and Samsung consortium wins two contracts by Shell for Browse floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) project in Australia

* First contract covers the front-end engineering design (FEED) elements of the Browse FLNG project and was immediately novated by Shell to Woodside as operator

* Second contract covers the engineering, procurement, construction and installation of the three FLNG units of the Browse project and is subject to the final investment decision from the client at the end of the FEED

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
