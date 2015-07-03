FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Euronext announces strongest 6 month activity since 2011
#Financials
July 3, 2015 / 5:41 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Euronext announces strongest 6 month activity since 2011

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 3 (Reuters) - Euronext NV :

* Announces strongest six month trading and listing activity since 2011

* Activity on ETFs in June: an average daily transaction value at 587 million euros ($650.98 million), up 106 percent compared to June 2014

* Cash markets trading activity across H1 2015: average daily transaction value for period up 35 percent versus 2014

* Average daily transaction value on Euronext cash order book stood in June at 9,202 million euros (up 54 percent compared with June 2014)

* Says to have experienced during H1 three of ten highest volume traded days since January 2012

* March 20 was the strongest single day of trading cash products of 18 billion euros since same date Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9017 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
