July 3 (Reuters) - Alpiq Holding AG :

* Divests its 25 pct share of Forces Motrices du Grand-Saint-Bernard SA (FGB) to Romande Energie

* Parties agreed not to disclose price

* Romande Energie, which already holds a 75 pct interest in FGB, will now become the sole owner Source text - bit.ly/1LYA8ef Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)