July 3 (Reuters) - CapMan Oyj :

* Joint venture between CapMan Real Estate and Tristan sell Silverdal I in the Greater Stockholm area ahead of schedule for 300 million Swedish crowns ($35.54 million)

* The buyer is Klövern AB

* Transaction is expected to close in September 2015

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4423 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)