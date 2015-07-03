BRIEF-Optimal Payments' trading to end of June in line with market expectations

July 3 (Reuters) - Optimal Payments Plc

* Trading in six months to 30 June 2015 ahead of reporting interim results on 26 August 2015

* Further to trading update on 21 May 2015, company confirms that trading to end of June remains strong and in line with market expectations

* Completion of acquisition of Skrill remains subject to regulatory approval by UK’s FCA, which is expected to be made no later than 30 July 2015

* Completion of acquisition will take place shortly after receipt of FCA approval

* Expected that company’s ordinary shares would then be eligible for inclusion in FTSE 250 index of London Stock Exchange Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: