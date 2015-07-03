FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-CellaVision receives follow-up order for SEK 30 mln
July 3, 2015 / 6:30 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-CellaVision receives follow-up order for SEK 30 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 3 (Reuters) - CellaVision AB :

* Says has received an additional order from a veterinary laboratory chain in the US market

* The order includes equipment for the customer’s laboratories and will be delivered before the end of the year

* The order has a value of over 30 million Swedish crowns ($3.55 million) and is in addition to the order communicated in the last quarter of 2014 which included a delivery of instruments exceeding 10 million crowns Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4399 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
