BRIEF-CellaVision raises operating margin target to 20% over economic cycle
#Healthcare
July 3, 2015 / 6:40 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-CellaVision raises operating margin target to 20% over economic cycle

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 3 (Reuters) - CellaVision AB :

* Revises its financial target for operating margin from 15 pct to 20 pct over an economic cycle

* Financial target of sales growth of 15 pct over an economic cycle remains

* Foresees that sales in Q2 2015 will be somewhat lower than the strong comparative quarter of 2014

* Sees operating income, EBIT for full year 2015 to exceed 65 million Swedish crowns ($7.70 million)

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4387 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

