BRIEF-CellaVision raises operating margin target to 20% over economic cycle

July 3 (Reuters) - CellaVision AB :

* Revises its financial target for operating margin from 15 pct to 20 pct over an economic cycle

* Financial target of sales growth of 15 pct over an economic cycle remains

* Foresees that sales in Q2 2015 will be somewhat lower than the strong comparative quarter of 2014

* Sees operating income, EBIT for full year 2015 to exceed 65 million Swedish crowns ($7.70 million)

