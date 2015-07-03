FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 3, 2015 / 6:50 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Santander to buy DDFS's stake in Santander Consumer USA for $928 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 3 (Reuters) - Santander

* Has reached an agreement to acquire stake held by DDFS LLC in Santander Consumer Usa Holdings Inc (“SCUSA”), representing 9.68 pct of such company

* To acquire stake held by DDFS LLC in Santander Consumer Usa Holdings Inc for sum of $928 million

* Following this transaction, group’s stake in SCUSA will stand at about 68.7 pct

* Transaction, which is subject to regulatory approval, has an impact of approximately -8 basis points on group’s CET1 fully loaded capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

