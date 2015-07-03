FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Van Lanschot's Kempen Capital Management buys MN UK
July 3, 2015 / 7:11 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Van Lanschot's Kempen Capital Management buys MN UK

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 3 (Reuters) - Van Lanschot NV :

* Subsidiary Kempen Capital Management (KCM) announces the acquisition of UK fiduciary management activities of Dutch pensions & investment manager MN

* Says The MN UK business services pension fund clients with assets totalling 10.9 billion euros ($12.09 billion), of which 3.5 billion euros represents full-service fiduciary management mandates

* KCM will integrate MN UK into its existing business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9015 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

