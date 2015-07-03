FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bioporto: progress in clinical trials, launch of new generic strip test
July 3, 2015 / 8:40 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Bioporto: progress in clinical trials, launch of new generic strip test

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 3 (Reuters) - Bioporto A/S :

* Progress in clinical trials for the FDA application for the NGAL Test and launch of new generic strip test

* Conducted a preliminary internal assessment of data from completed clinical trials in USA

* Says preliminary internal assessment of data supports the further application process, including the formulation of the application, which is expected to be submitted to the FDA in September 2015 at the latest

* Says antibody portfolio is extended with a generic strip test under the name gRAD (Generic Rapid Assay Device)

