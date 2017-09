July 3 (Reuters) - Barclays Plc

* Announces its intention to appoint KPMG as its auditor for year ending 31 December 2017.

* PricewaterhouseCoopers, Barclays' current auditor, will continue in their role and will undertake audit of Barclays until year ending 31 December 2016