FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Lenzing sells 3 business units to focus on manmade fibre
Sections
Featured
Caribbean faces hard road to recovery
Caribbean islands
Caribbean faces hard road to recovery
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 3, 2015 / 11:11 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Lenzing sells 3 business units to focus on manmade fibre

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 3 (Reuters) - Lenzing Ag

* Buyers plan to maintain business operations at lenzing site

* Mechatronics business area (incl. Leno gmbh, schörfling) will be acquired by austrian company melecs

* Says its automation/robotics unit will be sold to cts gmbh

* Sheet metal business operations are to be sold to upper austrian company ger4tech (spießberger gmbh, hms mechatronik gmbh)

* Says divestments will enable lenzing to focus even more on its core business of producing fibers

* Lenzing ag sells three business units of lenzing technik Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.