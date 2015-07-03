BRIEF-Lenzing sells 3 business units to focus on manmade fibre

July 3 (Reuters) - Lenzing Ag
* Buyers plan to maintain business operations at lenzing site
* Mechatronics business area (incl. Leno gmbh, schörfling) will be acquired by austrian company melecs
* Says its automation/robotics unit will be sold to cts gmbh
* Sheet metal business operations are to be sold to upper austrian company ger4tech (spießberger gmbh, hms mechatronik gmbh)
* Says divestments will enable lenzing to focus even more on its core business of producing fibers
* Lenzing ag sells three business units of lenzing technik