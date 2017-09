July 3 (Reuters) - Symbio Polska SA :

* Completes issuance of series A bonds worth 1.5 million zlotys ($396,857)

* Bonds offer fixed 12 percent annual coupon and are due on Sept. 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7797 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)