July 3 (Reuters) - Novavest Real Estate AG :

* Expands property portfolio and places the first tranche of 4 percent mandatory convertible bonds 2015 of 8,295 million Swiss francs ($8.81 billion)

* Proceeds of this tranche of the mandatory convertible is worth around 12 million Swiss francs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9413 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)