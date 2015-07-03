FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-AS Roma signs agreement on temporary acquisition of Victor Ibarbo
Sections
Featured
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
North Korea
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 3, 2015 / 4:15 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-AS Roma signs agreement on temporary acquisition of Victor Ibarbo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 3 (Reuters) - AS Roma SpA :

* Signs agreement with Cagliari Calcio SpA on temporary acquisition of player Victor Ibarbo for the period until June 30, 2016 for 5 million euros ($5.55 million)

* The agreement envisages up to additional 6 million euros if certain conditions are met

* Moreover the agreement includes the option right for the definitive acquisition at the end of 2015/16 season for 8 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9013 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.