July 3 (Reuters) - Arcelormittal SA :

* Announces the issuance of 225 million Swiss franc ($239.39 million) 2.50 percent notes under its 6 billion euro EMTN programme

* Proceeds of the issuance will be used to repay or prepay existing indebtedness ($1 = 0.9399 Swiss francs)