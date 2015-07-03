FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sonae Industria sells Darbo SAS to Gramax Capital
#Switzerland Market Report
July 3, 2015 / 4:45 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Sonae Industria sells Darbo SAS to Gramax Capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 3 (Reuters) - Sonae Industria SA :

* Says its subsidiaries Tafisa France SAS and Taiber Tableros Aglomerados Ibéricos SA sold 100% of the share capital of Darbo SAS (owner of Linxe plant, located in France)

* Darbo SAS sold to a subsidiary of Swiss-German prvate investment group Gramax Capital

* Deal with estimated negative impact of approximately 4 million euros ($4.4 million) on consolidated shareholders' equity of Sonae Industria SA Source text: bit.ly/1IVzN9c

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9007 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

