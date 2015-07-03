BRIEF-Sonae Industria sells Darbo SAS to Gramax Capital

July 3 (Reuters) - Sonae Industria SA :

* Says its subsidiaries Tafisa France SAS and Taiber Tableros Aglomerados Ibéricos SA sold 100% of the share capital of Darbo SAS (owner of Linxe plant, located in France)

* Darbo SAS sold to a subsidiary of Swiss-German prvate investment group Gramax Capital

* Deal with estimated negative impact of approximately 4 million euros ($4.4 million) on consolidated shareholders' equity of Sonae Industria SA Source text: bit.ly/1IVzN9c

