FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-CRH says Swiss Competition Commission fine "unjustified"
Sections
Featured
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
North Korea
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 3, 2015 / 4:50 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-CRH says Swiss Competition Commission fine "unjustified"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 3 (Reuters) - CRH Plc :

* Swiss competition commission investigation update

* Swiss Competition Commission (ComCo) announced decision to impose fines on association and major Swiss wholesalers, including about CHF 34 million on CRH Plc

* Fine imposed on CRH Plc is about 70 pct less than fine that secretariat proposed in May 2014 (CHF 119 million)

* Continues to be of view that position of ComCo is fundamentally ill-founded and views proposed fine as unjustified Link to press release: (bit.ly/1LZB8ii) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.