BRIEF-Industrivarden net asset value 175 SEK/share on June 30
July 6, 2015 / 7:11 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Industrivarden net asset value 175 SEK/share on June 30

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats with no changes to text)

July 6 (Reuters) -

* Industrivarden ab says earnings per share for first half of year were sek 21.43 (11.63).

* Industrivarden ab says net asset value on june 30, 2015, was sek 175/share.

* The total return for the first half of the year was 18% for the Class A shares and 19% for the Class C shares, compared with 10% for the SIXRX total return index.

* Says work is under way to recruit a new ceo for Industrivärden, who board hopes to be able to present during Q3 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Johan Ahlander)

