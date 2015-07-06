FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Monitise warns on FY 2015 revenue
July 6, 2015 / 6:46 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Monitise warns on FY 2015 revenue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 6 (Reuters) - Monitise Plc

* FY 2015 revenue expected to be between 88 mln stg-90 mln stg

* H2 EBITDA loss expected to show material improvement on H1

* FY 2016 EBITDA profitability target reiterated; gross cash of 88.6 mln stg provides balance sheet strength to break-even and beyond

* Accordingly, we expect an improved position in H2 EBITDA loss compared to H1.

* Monitise reiterates its FY 2016 EBITDA profitability target.

* Gross cash at 30 June 2015 of 88.6 mln stg shows a material reduction in H2 cash outflows over H1 and provides balance sheet strength to see Monitise through to break-even and beyond

* Has become increasingly clear that there are two distinct types of business within Monitise that have different characteristics and need to be managed accordingly Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

