BRIEF-IDEX issues shares towards Cenkos and Charles Street
July 6, 2015 / 6:30 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-IDEX issues shares towards Cenkos and Charles Street

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 6 (Reuters) - IDEX ASA :

* Has resolved issue of combined 3,150,000 new shares in company, to Cenkos Securities Plc and Charles Street Securities Ltd.

* Cenkos and Charles Street earned fees amounting to 4.0 and 2.0 pct respectively, on private placement to funds managed by Woodford Investment Management LLp resolved by EGM in IDEX on April 29

* Fees, amounting to 11,865,000 Norwegian crowns ($1.48 million) and 5,932,500 crowns respectively, were payable in shares or cash, as determined by agents

* Shares were issued at same subscription price as the shares issued to the Woodford funds, 5.65 crowns per share

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.0232 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

