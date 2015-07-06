BRIEF-G5 Entertainment forecasts quarterly revenue of about SEK 89 mln

July 6 (Reuters) - G5 Entertainment publ AB :

* G5 forecasts quarterly revenue of about 89 million Swedish crowns ($10.48 million), which corresponds to achieving 53 pct revenue growth versus comparable figures for same period 2014

* Says for interim period January-June 2015, G5 forecasts revenue of about 187 million crowns which corresponds to achieving 64 pct revenue growth versus comparable figures for the same period 2014 Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 8.4911 Swedish crowns)