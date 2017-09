July 6 (Reuters) - VTB Bank :

* Gives Rostelecom 15.6 billion roubles ($276.22 million)credit for 7 years

* Rostelecom to use credit for Digital Frame of Russia project financing, aimed at expanding throughput capacity on backbone and regional data transmission networks using IP MPLS technology Source text: bit.ly/1dHcWFD

Further company coverage:, ($1 = 56.4775 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)