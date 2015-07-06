FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Glencore rejects S.African union NUM's allegations as baseless
July 6, 2015 / 2:26 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Glencore rejects S.African union NUM's allegations as baseless

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 6 (Reuters) - Glencore Plc :

* Glencore statement in response to the NUM

* Rejects NUM’s allegations as baseless

* Have continually engaged with all parties relating to the consultation process, including NUM and the department of mineral resources

* Has agreed to provide funding to optimum to enable Optimum to pay the full retrenchment costs as tabled at the CCMA

* Will offer assistance to affected employees through re-training programmes to enable them to plan for the future Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)

