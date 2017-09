July 7 (Reuters) - NSI NV :

* Signs 25 year lease contract with Foundation Housing Utrecht for about 5,000 square meters in an office building in Amsterdam

* Announces the long-term extension with RDW for 7,200 square meters at Europaweg 205 in Zoetermeer Source text: bit.ly/1IGgWTL Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)