FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Monitise updates on earn-out consideration for Grapple Mobile deal
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 7, 2015 / 6:15 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Monitise updates on earn-out consideration for Grapple Mobile deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 7 (Reuters) - Monitise Plc

* Announces following update regarding payment of earn-out consideration for Grapple Mobile Ltd acquisition (now Monitise Create Limited), originally announced on 5 September 2013

* Earn-Out consideration for second of two phases, comprising 31,647,195 new ordinary shares of 1p each has today been issued pursuant to terms of acquisition

* Includes exercise of 3,462,982 warrants with an exercise price of 1p per ordinary share

* Total value of shares issued equates to 3.1 mln stg based on closing share price of 9.95p on 6 july 2015

* Further 411,281 warrants related to acquisition, each with an exercise price of 1p per ordinary share, are now exercisable

* New ordinary shares represent an increase of approximately 1.5 pct in number of monitise shares in issue and will rank pari passu with existing ordinary shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.