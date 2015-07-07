FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
July 7, 2015 / 6:26 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-3i Infrastructure and AMP Capital jointly buy Danish company ESVAGT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 7 (Reuters) - 3i Infrastructure Plc

* 3i Infrastructure Plc and AMP Capital have entered into an agreement to jointly acquire 100 pct of Danish company ESVAGT from Maersk Group

* Will be investing approximately 109 million stg to acquire a 50 pct interest in ESVAGT and will have an equal shareholding with AMP capital

* Completion of transaction remains conditional upon receiving clearance from european commission under EU merger regulation. Completion is anticipated by end of September 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
