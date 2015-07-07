FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Altamir portfolio company Capio listed on Nasdaq Stockholm
#Financials
July 7, 2015 / 6:36 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Altamir portfolio company Capio listed on Nasdaq Stockholm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 7 (Reuters) - Altamir SCA :

* Announces the initial public offering of one of its directly owned portfolio companies, Capio, provider of private healthcare services in Europe

* Capio’s shares were admitted to trading on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange on June 30 (ticker: CAPIO)

* Capio transaction include 750 million Swedish crowns ($88.55 million) capital increase and sale of shares by existing shareholders for 1,584 million crowns

* On the basis of IPO price of 48.5 euros per share, Capio’s market capitalisation represents 6,846 million crowns

* Altamir sold part of its holding for about 9 million euros and holds 3.3 percent share in post-ipo CAPIO (excluding the over-allotment option) against 5.5 percent previously held Source text: bit.ly/1RhGr3c

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4701 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
