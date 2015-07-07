BRIEF-Bavarian Nordic gets $133 mln order for IMVAMUNE Smallpox Vaccine from U.S. Government

July 7 (Reuters) - Bavarian Nordic A/S :

* Says Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority(BARDA), a division of the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, has ordered a bulk supply of IMVAMUNE non-replicating smallpox vaccine, valued at $133 million

* Says deliveries and revenues to occur in 2016 and 2017

* This bulk vaccine order will be produced and revenue recognized in 2016 and into 2017, and thus does not affect the Company’s expectations for the financial results for 2015 Source text for Eikon:

