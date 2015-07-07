FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Van de Velde H1 revenue rises by 8.2% to 113.4 mln euros
July 7, 2015 / 5:55 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Van de Velde H1 revenue rises by 8.2% to 113.4 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 7 (Reuters) - Van De Velde NV :

* Reports consolidated turnover in the first half of 2015 increased by 6.0 percent, to 113.4 million euros ($125.08 million) from 107.0 million euros

* Says on a like-for-like basis (including comparable deliveries) consolidated H1 turnover growth reflects 8.2 percent

* Reports for H1 8.2 percent growth in wholesale turnover

* Reports for H1 a fall in retail turnover at Intimacy by 4.7 percent (10.3 percent on a like-for-like basis) in local currency, as well as a retail turnover rose on a like-for-like basis (excluding store closures) of 3.8 percent in Europe Source text: bit.ly/1JKTsyo Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9066 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

