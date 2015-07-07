FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sligro Food Group acquires Catertech B.V.
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 7, 2015 / 6:05 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Sligro Food Group acquires Catertech B.V.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 7 (Reuters) - Sligro Food Group Nv :

* Acquires entire share capoital of Catertech B.V., company specialising in consultancy and designing, supplying, installing and maintaining professional kitchen equipment and chilling and freezing technology

* Parties agreed not to make statements about amount of purchase price

* Says CaterTech generated sales of 22 million euros ($24.28 million) in 2014, has some 106 employees on a full-time basis and will continue its activities under its own name

* Expects that the acquisition will contribute to earnings per share from 2016 Source text: bit.ly/1JKTSEI Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9060 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
