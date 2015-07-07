FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-INVL Technology sets final offer price and number of newly issued shares
#IT Services & Consulting
July 7, 2015 / 6:00 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-INVL Technology sets final offer price and number of newly issued shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 7 (Reuters) - INVL Technology AB :

* Says final offer (issue) price of newly issued shares of company shall be equal to 1.65 euro ($1.82) per share

* Says final number of new shares of company to be issued in fulfilment of resolutions is 6,060,607

* Says 2,735,489 units shall be allocated to existing shareholders of company, 2,395,114 units to retail investors and 930,004 to institutional investors

* Says major shareholders of the company Invalda INVL AB , having subscribed for the new shares 850,000 units have paid thereof by offsetting against the opposite homogeneous demands against the company, arising from the loan agreements, concluded with the company (in an amount of 1,402,500 euros) Source text - bit.ly/1H62MH5

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9062 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

