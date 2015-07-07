FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Kainos Group prices IPO on London market at 139 pence per ordinary share
July 7, 2015 / 6:26 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Kainos Group prices IPO on London market at 139 pence per ordinary share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 7 (Reuters) - Kainos Group Limited

* Pricing of initial public offering. Placing of 37,691,763 ordinary shares at 139 pence per ordinary share

* Admission to official list and to trading on main market of London Stock Exchange

* Kainos Group Limited has applied for admission of its issued share capital of up to 117,957,307 ordinary shares to premium listing segment of official list of FCA and to trading on main market of London Stock Exchange

* It is expected that dealings will commence at 8.00am on 10 July 2015

* Market capitalisation of Kainos is approximately 161.3 million stg

* Offer is expected to raise 52.4 million stg of gross proceeds for selling shareholders, which includes Qubis former group employees, Kainos’ executive directors and other individuals Source text for Eikon:

