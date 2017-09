July 7 (Reuters) - Hiscox Ltd

* Full 2016 business forecast for Syndicate 33 has been submitted to Lloyd’s

* At this early stage Hiscox envisages a 2016 capacity of £1 billion for Syndicate 33, unchanged from 2015

* Targeting a 2016 capacity for Syndicate 6104 of £50 million, a reduction on 2015's £68 million