BRIEF-Gremi Media to issue shares as swap for Presspublica's stakes
#Financials
July 7, 2015 / 12:07 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Gremi Media to issue shares as swap for Presspublica's stakes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 7 (Reuters) - Gremi Media SA :

* Its shareholders meeting resolve to issue 15,607,008 series H shares and 75,403,143 series I shares at issue price of 2.2 zlotys per share

* Series H shares will be subscribed for by Gremi Sp. z o.o. in exchange for 8.24 percent stake of capital or 5.89 percent of votes in Presspublica Sp. z o.o.

* Series I shares will be subscribed for by KCI SA in exchange for 39.84 percent stake of capital or 56.97 percent of votes in Presspublica

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8351 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
