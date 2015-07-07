FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Anyksciu Vynas to delist shares from NASDAQ OMX Vilnius
July 7, 2015 / 2:22 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Anyksciu Vynas to delist shares from NASDAQ OMX Vilnius

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 7 (Reuters) - Anyksciu Vynas AB :

* Says informs that on July 7 company has submitted request for removal of company’s shares from AB NASDAQ OMX Vilnius stock exchange secondary list

* Both the Company and the Company’s shareholder Company group ALITA, AB have performed all the procedures established by legal acts related to the execution of a decision to remove the Company’s shares from stock exchange secondary list and to suspend public offer of Company’s shares adopted by ordinary general meeting of shareholders on April 22

