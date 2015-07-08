FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Agrowill group plans share capital increase
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 8, 2015 / 7:05 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Agrowill group plans share capital increase

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 8 (Reuters) - Agrowill Group AB :

* Says plans to increase share capital within next year as part of its strategy, possibly, a new share issue will be of around 20 pct stake

* Decisions on share capital increase, volume and other specific questions are not taken yet

* Agrowill Group would use the newly raised capital to finance introduction and development of sustainable organic farming technologies, processing of agricultural products Source text: bit.ly/1Hf7btu

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

