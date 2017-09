July 8 (Reuters) - Nexans SA :

* Nexans EHV cable to connect Canada’s grand bend wind farm

* Will manufacture extra high voltage (EHV) cable to enable Ontario power authority to develop its feed-in tariff program for renewable energy sources

* Project in conjunction with partners Black & McDonald and AMEC Foster Wheeler PLC

