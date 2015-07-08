FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Three series of Korian bonds to be listed - Euronext
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of the hurricane
IRMA
Flying into the eye of the hurricane
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
July 8, 2015 / 11:26 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Three series of Korian bonds to be listed - Euronext

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 8 (Reuters) - Euronext:

* Three series of Korian bonds to be listed on Euronext Paris as of July 10

* 280 bonds of nominal value 100,000 euros and total amount 28,000,000 euros to be issue at 100 percent price; 2.966 percent coupon paid annually and redemption date July 10, 2022

* 1,350 bonds of nominal value 100,000 euros and total amount 135,000,000 euros to be issued at 100 percent price; 3.306 percent coupon paid annually and redemption date July 10, 2023

* 160 bonds of nominal value 100,000 euros and total amount 16,000,000 euros to be issued at 100 percent price; 3.74 percent coupon paid annually and redemption date July 10, 2025 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.