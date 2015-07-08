BRIEF-Three series of Korian bonds to be listed - Euronext

July 8 (Reuters) - Euronext:

* Three series of Korian bonds to be listed on Euronext Paris as of July 10

* 280 bonds of nominal value 100,000 euros and total amount 28,000,000 euros to be issue at 100 percent price; 2.966 percent coupon paid annually and redemption date July 10, 2022

* 1,350 bonds of nominal value 100,000 euros and total amount 135,000,000 euros to be issued at 100 percent price; 3.306 percent coupon paid annually and redemption date July 10, 2023

* 160 bonds of nominal value 100,000 euros and total amount 16,000,000 euros to be issued at 100 percent price; 3.74 percent coupon paid annually and redemption date July 10, 2025